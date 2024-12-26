Left Menu

Government Tightens Import Controls on Metallurgical Coke

The government has announced a six-month restriction, starting January 2025, on the import of low ash metallurgical coke. Quantitative restrictions apply to imports from specific countries, with quotas monitored quarterly. The move, based on DGTR's recommendations, aims to limit imports significantly compared to 2023-24 levels.

  • India

The government has announced strict import restrictions on low ash metallurgical coke, effective from January 1 to June 30, 2025. The new measures come in response to recommendations from the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) earlier this year.

Quantitative restrictions (QR) are being imposed on particular countries, including major sources like Australia, China, and Russia. Imports will be limited to specific quotas and will require an import authorization from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

This quota system is designed to substantially reduce imports from multiple countries, with projected reductions in comparison to the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to think tank GTRI. This policy shift looks to balance domestic demands and international trade obligations.

