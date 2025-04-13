Trump's Instinct-Driven Diplomacy: The Unpredictable Path of U.S. International Trade

President Donald Trump reversed his stance on tariffs, opting instead to pursue trade negotiations, a decision he claims is driven by instinct over deliberation. This latest move exemplifies Trump's tendency to keep people guessing, as he flexes presidential powers and sidesteps traditional decision-making processes.

While the White House defends these actions as fulfilling his electoral mandate, critics argue Trump acts whimsically, bypassing established norms. His second term has been marked by controversial moves like appointing himself chair of the Kennedy Center and modifying regulations without traditional procedures.

Internationally, Trump's approach extends beyond U.S. borders, with ambitions such as annexing Greenland. His methods, often seen as impulsive, have sparked both apprehension and diplomatic maneuvers worldwide, significantly influencing global policy discussions.

