Miraculous Escape: Bus Plunge in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, a bus with 49 passengers fell into a dry riverbed, resulting in five minor injuries. The lack of a guardrail on the bridge contributed to the accident, and locals along with authorities conducted rescue efforts. All injured were admitted to a government hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:39 IST
In a narrow escape, five individuals sustained minor injuries after a bus carrying 49 passengers plunged into a dry riverbed in Akola district, Maharashtra. The accident occurred on Thursday evening at around 7 PM, police have confirmed.

The private bus, en route from Bhusawal in Jalgaon district to Washim, veered off a bridge over the Bhikund River in Balapur taluka. Authorities reported that the absence of a guardrail contributed to the loss of control by the driver, causing the vehicle to crash into the riverbed.

Following the incident, local residents promptly responded to assist in the rescue efforts alongside police and emergency services. All injured passengers were taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment, and fortunately, the incident resulted in no fatalities.

