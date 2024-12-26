Miraculous Escape: Bus Plunge in Maharashtra

In a narrow escape, five individuals sustained minor injuries after a bus carrying 49 passengers plunged into a dry riverbed in Akola district, Maharashtra. The accident occurred on Thursday evening at around 7 PM, police have confirmed.

The private bus, en route from Bhusawal in Jalgaon district to Washim, veered off a bridge over the Bhikund River in Balapur taluka. Authorities reported that the absence of a guardrail contributed to the loss of control by the driver, causing the vehicle to crash into the riverbed.

Following the incident, local residents promptly responded to assist in the rescue efforts alongside police and emergency services. All injured passengers were taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment, and fortunately, the incident resulted in no fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)