Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Driver Fatally Strikes SUV in Delhi

A tragic accident occurred in central Delhi, resulting in the death of 54-year-old driver Sukhdev Yadav after his vehicle collided with an SUV. The SUV's driver, involved in the car business, was arrested. Police continue to investigate the incident as further details unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:16 IST
Tragic Collision: Driver Fatally Strikes SUV in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident in the Chanakyapuri area of central Delhi claimed the life of a 54-year-old car driver early Thursday morning. Police report that the crash occurred around 4:30 am at the Panchsheel Red Light.

Authorities found Sukhdev Yadav, driving a Maruti Suzuki Eeco, collided with an SUV, causing the former's death. Yadav was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The SUV driver, involved in the car business, was arrested. Both SUV occupants were treated and released from the hospital. Police are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024