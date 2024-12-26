Tragic Collision: Driver Fatally Strikes SUV in Delhi

A fatal accident in the Chanakyapuri area of central Delhi claimed the life of a 54-year-old car driver early Thursday morning. Police report that the crash occurred around 4:30 am at the Panchsheel Red Light.

Authorities found Sukhdev Yadav, driving a Maruti Suzuki Eeco, collided with an SUV, causing the former's death. Yadav was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The SUV driver, involved in the car business, was arrested. Both SUV occupants were treated and released from the hospital. Police are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)