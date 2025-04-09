Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Global Markets and Diplomatic Talks Under Pressure

President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policy, introducing reciprocal tariffs on numerous countries, has deepened the international trade war. This includes imposing a staggering 104% tariff on Chinese imports.

The move disrupted the global trading order and triggered fears of recession. Financial markets continued to tumble, with the S&P 500 witnessing its steepest four-day loss since its incorporation in the 1950s. Despite hopes for imminent negotiations with strong allies and crucial trading partners like Japan and South Korea, uncertainty looms over the economic landscape.

The tariffs, described by Trump as 'permanent', sparked mixed reactions from investors. Countries like China are readying retaliations, exacerbating the escalating trade conflict. Nevertheless, dialogues with multiple nations are underway, eyeing resolutions to the tariff impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)