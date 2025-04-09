Glenn Maxwell Fined for IPL Code Violation

Punjab Kings' all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has faced disciplinary action after breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a clash against Chennai Super Kings at the New PCA Stadium. The 36-year-old was fined 25% of his match fee and handed a demerit point for the incident, according to the BCCI.

Maxwell admitted to a Level 1 offence under article 2.2, which concerns the abuse of fixtures and fittings during the match. The decision by the match referee is final and binding, leaving no room for appeal. This comes as Maxwell has been struggling with his form.

Despite his personal setback, Punjab Kings secured a high-scoring victory by 18 runs and currently hold fourth place on the IPL points table. They have won three matches and lost one, positioning themselves as strong contenders in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)