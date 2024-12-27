The Yen's Battle: Fed's Hawkish Tone vs. BOJ's Caution
The Japanese yen is near a five-month low against the U.S. dollar amidst divergent monetary policies between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. As the Fed adopts a hawkish stance, BOJ's cautious approach is creating currency volatility. Japan's government has expressed concerns about excessive exchange rate movements.
The Japanese yen remained close to a five-month low against the U.S. dollar, with Friday's trading reflecting contrasting monetary policies between the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. The yen slightly edged up by 0.1% to 157.765 per dollar, but still barely above Thursday's low.
With rising confidence in a near-term rate increase among some BOJ officials, others are cautious due to uncertainties in wage trends and U.S. fiscal policies under President-elect Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell insists on caution regarding further rate cuts in the U.S.
The dollar's trajectory shows a strong upward trend, expected to see a 5.5% monthly and 11.8% annual gain against the yen. Analysts caution that the strong dollar-weak yen dynamic could face corrections. Mizuho Securities suggests firmer intervention warnings might emerge from Japanese officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swiss Interest Rates: A Balancing Act
UPDATE 1-China vows to issue more debt, cut interest rates next year
Global Markets Unsettled Ahead of Federal Reserve's Crucial Meeting
Market Tremors: FTSE 100 Dips Amid Global Monetary Policy Anticipation
Federal Reserve Meeting: Key Test for U.S. Stock Momentum