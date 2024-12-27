The Yen's Battle: Fed's Hawkish Tone vs. BOJ's Caution

The Japanese yen remained close to a five-month low against the U.S. dollar, with Friday's trading reflecting contrasting monetary policies between the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. The yen slightly edged up by 0.1% to 157.765 per dollar, but still barely above Thursday's low.

With rising confidence in a near-term rate increase among some BOJ officials, others are cautious due to uncertainties in wage trends and U.S. fiscal policies under President-elect Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell insists on caution regarding further rate cuts in the U.S.

The dollar's trajectory shows a strong upward trend, expected to see a 5.5% monthly and 11.8% annual gain against the yen. Analysts caution that the strong dollar-weak yen dynamic could face corrections. Mizuho Securities suggests firmer intervention warnings might emerge from Japanese officials.

