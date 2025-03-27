RBI Announces 2025-26 Monetary Policy Schedule

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the schedule for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the financial year 2025-26. In its official statement, the RBI declared that the committee will convene six times over the year, specifically on April 7-9, June 4-6, August 5-7, September 29-October 1, December 3-5, and February 4-6, to assess and review India's monetary policy.

Decisions from these meetings, including pivotal changes such as interest rate adjustments, are disclosed by the RBI Governor on the final day of each session. The MPC, comprised of six members – three from the RBI including the Governor and three external experts appointed by the Central Government – is tasked with critical decisions like setting the repo rate, which affects borrowing costs and overall economic activity.

The primary goal of the MPC is to maintain price stability while bolstering economic growth within an inflation target of 2-6%, aiming for a medium-term objective of 4%. At each meeting, the committee analyzes key economic metrics, including inflation rates, GDP growth, international financial trends, and domestic liquidity conditions, to determine appropriate monetary actions. This process is closely monitored by markets as it significantly influences investment strategies and economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)