RBI Announces 2025-26 Monetary Policy Schedule

The Reserve Bank of India has outlined its Monetary Policy Committee meeting dates for 2025-26. Scheduled every two months, these meetings will influence key interest rates, affecting economic indicators like inflation and GDP. The outcome is crucial for businesses, investors, and the overall economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:52 IST
Reserve Bank of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the schedule for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the financial year 2025-26. In its official statement, the RBI declared that the committee will convene six times over the year, specifically on April 7-9, June 4-6, August 5-7, September 29-October 1, December 3-5, and February 4-6, to assess and review India's monetary policy.

Decisions from these meetings, including pivotal changes such as interest rate adjustments, are disclosed by the RBI Governor on the final day of each session. The MPC, comprised of six members – three from the RBI including the Governor and three external experts appointed by the Central Government – is tasked with critical decisions like setting the repo rate, which affects borrowing costs and overall economic activity.

The primary goal of the MPC is to maintain price stability while bolstering economic growth within an inflation target of 2-6%, aiming for a medium-term objective of 4%. At each meeting, the committee analyzes key economic metrics, including inflation rates, GDP growth, international financial trends, and domestic liquidity conditions, to determine appropriate monetary actions. This process is closely monitored by markets as it significantly influences investment strategies and economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

