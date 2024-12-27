Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Huliot India's Green Pipe Revolutionizes Piping Industry with Glamour and Sustainability

Huliot India Pipes, known for its eco-friendly and innovative piping solutions, has captivated the fashion and architecture world at Acetech Delhi Expo. With the support of Miss Universe India Divita Rai, their recyclable and technologically advanced products showcase a trailblazing shift towards sustainable practices in the piping industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:08 IST
( L - R ) Sifti Sarang Miss India Delhi 2024, Savy Rai Miss India Haryana, Divita Rai Miss Universe India & Actress with Miki Kedem - CEO Huliot India Pipes. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Huliot India Pipes, a pioneer in sustainable piping solutions, has been creating waves at the Acetech Delhi Expo with their innovative, eco-friendly products that break conventions in the construction and fashion arenas. The company stands out with its certified green pipes, now marking a formidable presence across India.

Miss Universe India, Divita Rai, a strong advocate of Huliot's green initiatives, praised the brand's trailblazing efforts. 'Every encounter with Huliot brings forth fresh ideas that redefine industry standards,' she noted, highlighting her favorable experience with their creative art installations and fashion show concepts at the expo. Rai underscored their 100% recyclable, UV-resistant pipes that balance utility with sustainability.

CEO Miki Kedem reveals the brand's edge lies in technological advancement, as seen in their popular Ultra Silent Pipes, credited for an eco-friendly shift to polypropylene over PVC in pivotal projects. Sheena Chhabria and Roshan Roddrigues, instrumental in the expo's success, designed captivating installations and choreographed a groundbreaking fashion show, celebrating this green revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

