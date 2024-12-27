Left Menu

Commodity Price Tracker: Metals, Sugar, and Spice Updates

The content provides recent pricing details for various metals, sugar, and spices. It includes rates for copper, brass, aluminum, and other metals, as well as sugar and pepper. The rates are specified in rupees per kilogram, inclusive of GST, focusing on cities like Mumbai, Alapuzha, and Kozikode.

Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:46 IST
Commodity Price Tracker: Metals, Sugar, and Spice Updates
  India

Latest market reports reveal updated prices for essential commodities, focusing on metals, sugar, and spices. Key insights highlight copper's versatile applications with rates ranging from Rs. 720 to Rs. 818 per kg.

The pricing for aluminum, a significant industry material, shows values between Rs. 193 and Rs. 262 per kg. Additionally, market fluctuations in the brass and lead sectors demonstrate ongoing economic movements.

Sugar rates in the Mumbai market range from Rs. 3530 to Rs. 3812. In the spice market, pepper and copra demand are dissected, offering insights into regional pricing, with Mumbai and Alapuzha at the forefront of these trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

