Commodity Price Tracker: Metals, Sugar, and Spice Updates

Latest market reports reveal updated prices for essential commodities, focusing on metals, sugar, and spices. Key insights highlight copper's versatile applications with rates ranging from Rs. 720 to Rs. 818 per kg.

The pricing for aluminum, a significant industry material, shows values between Rs. 193 and Rs. 262 per kg. Additionally, market fluctuations in the brass and lead sectors demonstrate ongoing economic movements.

Sugar rates in the Mumbai market range from Rs. 3530 to Rs. 3812. In the spice market, pepper and copra demand are dissected, offering insights into regional pricing, with Mumbai and Alapuzha at the forefront of these trends.

