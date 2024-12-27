Max Estates' Stellar Success: 67 Luxury Homes Sold for Rs 845 Crore in Noida

Max Estates Ltd, a prominent player in the realty sector, has made remarkable strides by selling 67 luxury homes for a staggering Rs 845 crore in Noida. This achievement underscores the strong demand in the luxury residential market.

The breakthrough sales were part of the second phase of Max Estates' 'Estate 128' project. Within a week of its launch, the initiative garnered pre-sales bookings surpassing the company's initial target of Rs 800 crores. Despite the lack of specific details on the units sold, market sources confirmed that all 67 units were swiftly acquired at premium rates.

Rishi Raj, Chief Operating Officer at Max Estates, emphasized the positive market reception and substantial price premium achieved in Phase II, attributing it to the demand for well-designed, end-user-focused developments. The success narrative continues for Max Estates with three successive launches over 18 months, highlighting their strategic prowess in launching sought-after properties.

