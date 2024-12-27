Left Menu

Max Estates' Stellar Success: 67 Luxury Homes Sold for Rs 845 Crore in Noida

Max Estates Ltd achieved a significant milestone by selling 67 luxury residences for Rs 845 crore in Noida. The success came during the second phase of their residential project 'Estate 128'. The project's second phase sold out swiftly, exceeding the company's pre-launch expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:29 IST
Max Estates' Stellar Success: 67 Luxury Homes Sold for Rs 845 Crore in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Max Estates Ltd, a prominent player in the realty sector, has made remarkable strides by selling 67 luxury homes for a staggering Rs 845 crore in Noida. This achievement underscores the strong demand in the luxury residential market.

The breakthrough sales were part of the second phase of Max Estates' 'Estate 128' project. Within a week of its launch, the initiative garnered pre-sales bookings surpassing the company's initial target of Rs 800 crores. Despite the lack of specific details on the units sold, market sources confirmed that all 67 units were swiftly acquired at premium rates.

Rishi Raj, Chief Operating Officer at Max Estates, emphasized the positive market reception and substantial price premium achieved in Phase II, attributing it to the demand for well-designed, end-user-focused developments. The success narrative continues for Max Estates with three successive launches over 18 months, highlighting their strategic prowess in launching sought-after properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024