Decline in Consumption Inequality Shows Economic Growth in Indian Households

Consumption inequality in both rural and urban India has seen a welcome decline over the period from August 2023 to July 2024, as reported by the recent Household Consumption Expenditure Survey.

This survey, released on Friday by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, reveals that the Gini coefficient—a key statistical measure of inequality—has decreased to 0.237 from 0.266 in rural areas and to 0.284 from 0.314 in urban areas.

A rise in the average monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE) to Rs 4,122 in rural and Rs 6,996 in urban areas is noted, demonstrating a growth of about 9% and 8% respectively. Non-food items continue to dominate spending patterns in India, contributing significantly to household expenditures.

