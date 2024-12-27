Manohar International Airport Wins 'Best Domestic Airport' Award

In an achievement celebrating excellence in passenger experience, Manohar International Airport, also known as GOX, has been honored with the title of 'Best Domestic Airport' at the Travel Leisure India's Best Awards 2024. The award ceremony took place in New Delhi, solidifying the airport's standing among India's top domestic aviation hubs.

A global survey engaging over 1,86,000 participants assessed various airports, evaluating them on accessibility, security processes, dining, shopping, and design. Manohar International outshone its competitors across these domains, emerging as the preferred choice for domestic travelers in India.

RV Sheshan, CEO of GMR Goa International Airport, expressed delight at receiving the award, citing it as a reflection of their commitment to enhancing passenger experience. The airport boasts of Goan cultural elements, modern amenities, and flexible flight schedules, aiming to offer travelers both comfort and convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)