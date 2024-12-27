Left Menu

Akasa Air Executives Suspended Over Training Lapses

The DGCA, India's aviation safety regulator, has suspended Akasa Air's Director of Operations and Director of Training for six months due to lapses in pilots' training. The suspension follows unsatisfactory responses to previous show-cause notices. Akasa Air has pledged compliance, emphasizing its commitment to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive action against two senior officials at Akasa Air, suspending their roles due to alleged failures in pilot training standards. This six-month suspension targets the Director of Operations and Director of Training.

The aviation regulator's orders, issued on December 27, came after a regulatory audit highlighted that Required Navigation Performance (RNP) training was conducted on unqualified simulators. This violation, among others, prompted the DGCA to act after unsatisfactory explanations from the executives in response to show-cause notices earlier this year.

In response, Akasa Air has issued a statement asserting compliance with the DGCA's order and reaffirming their commitment to maintaining high safety standards. The DGCA has advised the airline to appoint suitable replacements for the suspended positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

