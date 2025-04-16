Amravati Takes Flight: Largest Pilot Training School in Southeast Asia Inaugurated

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a new airport in Amravati, promising significant advancements in the region's aviation sector. This new development includes a pilot training school poised to be the largest in Southeast Asia. Fadnavis announced the school would be operational in five to six months, training around 180 pilots each year.

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who attended the event, remarked on the transformative potential of the new airport, noting its role in furthering progress in the Vidarbha region. Naidu praised the NDA government for its efforts in expanding Maharashtra's aviation infrastructure, highlighting the increase from 74 airports nationwide in 2014 to 159 in 2025.

The initiative aligns with India's ambitious aviation growth, which anticipates 1,700 new planes and 30,000 pilots over the next decade and a half. The development marks a significant contribution to Maharashtra's economic and infrastructural landscape, particularly under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

(With inputs from agencies.)