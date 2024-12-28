Chinese Workers' Plight in Bahia Exposes Labor Abuses
A Brazilian factory construction site owned by Chinese electric vehicle producer BYD has been accused of employing Chinese workers in“slavery-like” conditions. The controversy has raised issues about the treatment of immigrant workers in Bahia, with negotiations ongoing for worker compensation and a potential 'dirty list' inclusion for BYD.
A shocking discovery at a factory construction site in Bahia, Brazil, has revealed the plight of 163 Chinese workers living in conditions described as 'slavery-like.' The site is owned by Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, which has come under scrutiny along with its contractor, Jinjiang Group, for serious labor abuses.
Brazilian labor authorities report that passports were withheld from the workers, suggesting human trafficking, a grave charge carrying potentially severe repercussions. Companies on Brazil's notorious 'dirty list' for such violations face restricted access to financial services.
BYD and Jinjiang deny any wrongdoing, yet both cooperate with ongoing investigations. The stakes remain high for both organizations, as prosecutors intensify efforts for reparative action and protective measures for the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Setback: Andrew Tate's Human Trafficking Case Faces Delays
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus
ED probing role of Canadian colleges, Indian entities in human trafficking
Unveiling Exploitation: The Human Trafficking Crisis in Brazil's Industrial Sites
Probing role of Canadian colleges, Indian entities in human trafficking racket to US: ED