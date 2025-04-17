Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Delhi for Human Trafficking Involvement

Eight Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in southwest Delhi for living in the country illegally, with one of the detainees linked to a human trafficking case in Bangladesh, police revealed on Thursday.

Identified as Rabiul Islam, his wife Seema, their son Abraham, along with others, were found residing in areas like Kishangarh and Katwaria Sarai after illegal entry into India from 2007 to 2023. Facilitated by brokers through borders like Tripura and Benapole, they have since been living without proper documentation, authorities said.

On April 16, the group was presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and sent to a deportation center as the process for their deportation commenced. Police, acting on a tip-off, apprehended Islam in Satya Niketan on April 15, who admitted entering India illegally in 2012. The investigation also uncovered that the detainees mostly worked in domestic roles or were in vocational training.

(With inputs from agencies.)