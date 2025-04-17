Left Menu

Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Delhi for Human Trafficking Involvement

Eight Bangladeshi nationals, including a man involved in human trafficking, have been detained in southwest Delhi. They had illegally entered India between 2007 and 2023. Authorities have initiated their deportation, and investigations revealed their involvement in various domestic jobs. The human trafficking connection was a central concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:16 IST
Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Delhi for Human Trafficking Involvement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eight Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in southwest Delhi for living in the country illegally, with one of the detainees linked to a human trafficking case in Bangladesh, police revealed on Thursday.

Identified as Rabiul Islam, his wife Seema, their son Abraham, along with others, were found residing in areas like Kishangarh and Katwaria Sarai after illegal entry into India from 2007 to 2023. Facilitated by brokers through borders like Tripura and Benapole, they have since been living without proper documentation, authorities said.

On April 16, the group was presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and sent to a deportation center as the process for their deportation commenced. Police, acting on a tip-off, apprehended Islam in Satya Niketan on April 15, who admitted entering India illegally in 2012. The investigation also uncovered that the detainees mostly worked in domestic roles or were in vocational training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025