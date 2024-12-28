Left Menu

Putin Apologizes to Azerbaijan: Tragic Airline Incident in Russian Airspace

Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for a tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight in Russian airspace. The crash, involving Ukrainian drone interference near Aktau, Kazakhstan, resulted in 38 deaths and 29 survivors, as revealed by the Kremlin's statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:35 IST
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered a formal apology to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev following a tragic aircraft incident in Russian airspace. The Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane was caught in chaos on Wednesday, crashing in Kazakhstan after diverting from Russia.

Reports indicate the crash of Flight J2-8243 resulted from ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory. Out of those onboard, 38 were killed while 29 survived the fiery disaster near Aktau. The Kremlin expressed Putin's profound condolences and wishes for recovery for the injured.

The conversation highlighted that the aircraft, adhering to its planned route, attempted multiple landings at Grozny airport amidst drone-induced disruptions. Russian air defense systems were engaged in repelling the aerial threats targeting multiple locations in the region, including Grozny, Mozdok, and Vladikavkaz.

