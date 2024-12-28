Left Menu

Maharashtra's Airport Expansion Gains Momentum

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged for the acceleration of airport projects and expansions in Maharashtra to enhance connectivity. Emphasizing both state and central assistance, he reviewed several ongoing projects and highlighted the utilization of funds for civil aviation development.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has emphasized the need for fast-tracking airport projects and the expansion of existing aviation facilities across the state to boost connectivity. This comes as part of an ongoing push by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), with support from both the state government and the central administration to improve infrastructure.

During a board of directors meeting for MADC, Fadnavis stressed the vast opportunities for enhancing air connectivity across Maharashtra. He pointed out that alongside the Union government's civil aviation schemes, there should be greater leverage of state funds to advance these airport initiatives.

Fadnavis also reviewed the progress of airports under development or expansion, including those in various locations such as Ratnagiri, Shirdi, and Nagpur. The discussions included significant plans for the GMR Nagpur International Airport in the MIHAN region, and a strategy to alleviate congestion at large city airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

