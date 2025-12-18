KSH International's IPO: A Success with Strategic Expansion Plans

KSH International Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) achieved an 83% subscription rate, as official data from the NSE indicated on the closing day of the share sale. The offering attracted bids for over 1.12 million shares, though the total available was 1.36 million.

Among investors, Qualified Institutional Buyers fully subscribed their quota at a rate of 1.06 times. Meanwhile, Retail Individual Investors showed less enthusiasm with only 86% subscription, and non-institutional investors filled 42% of their allotted shares. The firm has already collected Rs 213 crore from anchor investors.

With a price band of Rs 365-384 per share, the Rs 710 crore IPO combines a Rs 420 crore fresh issue and a Rs 290 crore offer-for-sale. Funds raised will address debt repayment, machinery expansion at the Supa facility, and new machinery setup in Chakan, Pune. Plans include installing a solar power plant and general corporate purposes. KSH International exports to 24 countries, boasting a prestigious client list.

