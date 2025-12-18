Zambia's Parliament Expansion: A Political Power Play?

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema enacted constitutional amendments on Thursday to enlarge the nation's parliament, raising concerns about political favoritism with upcoming elections only eight months away. The newly signed law increases parliamentary members from 167 to about 280 by creating additional constituencies and reserving seats specifically for women, youth, and individuals with disabilities.

Despite assertions of improved representation and good faith intentions, critics, including the local Catholic Church, contend that these changes favor Hichilema's United Party for National Development as the August 2026 elections approach. President Hichilema, who aims for re-election, assured that comprehensive consultations occurred before implementing the amendments.

Civil rights advocate Brebner Changala expressed concerns about potential gerrymandering within ruling party strongholds. Likewise, opposition figures criticized the increased parliamentary size, given the country's ongoing recovery from extensive debt, questioning whether resource allocation priorities align with national interests.