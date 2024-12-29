Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Airliner Crash at South Korea's Muan Airport

An airliner crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea has resulted in at least 62 fatalities, according to the national fire agency. The dramatic incident unfolded as the Jeju Air flight veered off the runway, leading to a catastrophic explosion.

Rescue teams have managed to save two crew members, though numerous passengers are still missing. The flight originating from Bangkok was carrying a total of 175 passengers and six crew members. As of now, authorities have confirmed that both Thai nationals and South Koreans were on board.

Desperate rescue and recovery operations are underway, with the airline and local officials trying to determine the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for an all-out effort to deal with the tragedy, and an emergency meeting has been convened to address the crisis.

