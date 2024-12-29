Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Airliner Crash at South Korea's Muan Airport

A catastrophic airliner crash occurred at South Korea's Muan International Airport, claiming at least 62 lives. The Jeju Air flight from Bangkok failed to land properly, resulting in a fireball explosion. Rescue efforts are ongoing as two survivors were found, and authorities continue to investigate.

An airliner crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea has resulted in at least 62 fatalities, according to the national fire agency. The dramatic incident unfolded as the Jeju Air flight veered off the runway, leading to a catastrophic explosion.

Rescue teams have managed to save two crew members, though numerous passengers are still missing. The flight originating from Bangkok was carrying a total of 175 passengers and six crew members. As of now, authorities have confirmed that both Thai nationals and South Koreans were on board.

Desperate rescue and recovery operations are underway, with the airline and local officials trying to determine the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for an all-out effort to deal with the tragedy, and an emergency meeting has been convened to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

