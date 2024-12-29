Left Menu

Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Crash Claims 96 Lives

A tragic plane crash in South Korea has claimed the lives of 96 people. The aircraft, carrying 181 passengers, caught fire after skidding off the runway and hitting a barrier. It is believed that a malfunction in the landing gear caused the fiery disaster, according to local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A devastating plane crash in South Korea has resulted in the deaths of 96 individuals. The aircraft, which was carrying 181 passengers, burst into flames upon landing at an airport in the southern part of the country.

After the plane skidded off the runway, it collided with a barrier, causing a blaze that consumed much of the aircraft. Authorities suspect that a malfunction in the landing gear was the catalyst for this catastrophic event.

The National Fire Agency confirmed the death toll and has been working tirelessly in the aftermath of the crash. This incident marks a significant tragedy in South Korea's aviation history, prompting a thorough investigation into safety protocols and equipment integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

