Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Crash Claims 96 Lives

A devastating plane crash in South Korea has resulted in the deaths of 96 individuals. The aircraft, which was carrying 181 passengers, burst into flames upon landing at an airport in the southern part of the country.

After the plane skidded off the runway, it collided with a barrier, causing a blaze that consumed much of the aircraft. Authorities suspect that a malfunction in the landing gear was the catalyst for this catastrophic event.

The National Fire Agency confirmed the death toll and has been working tirelessly in the aftermath of the crash. This incident marks a significant tragedy in South Korea's aviation history, prompting a thorough investigation into safety protocols and equipment integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)