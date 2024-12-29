Left Menu

Tragedy in South Korea: Airliner Crash Claims 124 Lives

A Jeju Air flight crash-landed at South Korea's Muan International Airport, killing 124 people. The accident involved a Boeing 737-800 veering off the runway and hitting a wall. Ongoing investigations focus on possible bird strikes. Bereaved families await information as rescue shifts to recovery operations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 124 individuals lost their lives when a Jeju Airliner crash-landed at South Korea's Muan International Airport, according to the national fire agency.

The Boeing 737-800, arriving from Bangkok, veered off the runway and erupted in flames, marking the worst air accident for a South Korean airline in almost 30 years.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause, with focus on potential bird strikes affecting the landing gear.

