Tragedy in South Korea: Airliner Crash Claims 124 Lives

At least 124 individuals lost their lives when a Jeju Airliner crash-landed at South Korea's Muan International Airport, according to the national fire agency.

The Boeing 737-800, arriving from Bangkok, veered off the runway and erupted in flames, marking the worst air accident for a South Korean airline in almost 30 years.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause, with focus on potential bird strikes affecting the landing gear.

(With inputs from agencies.)