Tragedy in South Korea: Airliner Crash Claims 124 Lives
A Jeju Air flight crash-landed at South Korea's Muan International Airport, killing 124 people. The accident involved a Boeing 737-800 veering off the runway and hitting a wall. Ongoing investigations focus on possible bird strikes. Bereaved families await information as rescue shifts to recovery operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:00 IST
At least 124 individuals lost their lives when a Jeju Airliner crash-landed at South Korea's Muan International Airport, according to the national fire agency.
The Boeing 737-800, arriving from Bangkok, veered off the runway and erupted in flames, marking the worst air accident for a South Korean airline in almost 30 years.
Investigations are underway to determine the cause, with focus on potential bird strikes affecting the landing gear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
