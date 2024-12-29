Tragedy Strikes as Jeju Air Flight Crashes in South Korea
A Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at a South Korean airport, killing 127 and igniting a rescue mission. The crash, attributed to landing gear failure, ranks among the country's worst aviation disasters. Emergency teams continue to search for survivors amid rising political tension in South Korea.
A Jeju Air passenger plane burst into flames after skidding off the runway at a South Korean airport, leading to one of the country's deadliest aviation disasters. The crash tragically claimed the lives of at least 127 people onboard.
Rescue operations are underway, with emergency workers desperately searching for survivors among the wreckage. A total of 1,560 firefighters, police officers, and other officials have been deployed to the site to assist with the aftermath of the crash.
The Transport Ministry suggests the crash may have been caused by a landing gear malfunction, and an early warning of possible bird strikes was issued. Government investigators are working to determine the exact cause as South Korea faces significant political unrest.
