Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Jeju Air Flight Crashes in South Korea

A Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at a South Korean airport, killing 127 and igniting a rescue mission. The crash, attributed to landing gear failure, ranks among the country's worst aviation disasters. Emergency teams continue to search for survivors amid rising political tension in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:31 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Jeju Air Flight Crashes in South Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A Jeju Air passenger plane burst into flames after skidding off the runway at a South Korean airport, leading to one of the country's deadliest aviation disasters. The crash tragically claimed the lives of at least 127 people onboard.

Rescue operations are underway, with emergency workers desperately searching for survivors among the wreckage. A total of 1,560 firefighters, police officers, and other officials have been deployed to the site to assist with the aftermath of the crash.

The Transport Ministry suggests the crash may have been caused by a landing gear malfunction, and an early warning of possible bird strikes was issued. Government investigators are working to determine the exact cause as South Korea faces significant political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024