Air Disaster at Muan International: Tragedy Strikes Jeju Air Flight

At least 127 people died in a catastrophic airliner crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport. Jeju Air flight 7C2216 from Bangkok belly-landed and exploded. Possible causes include bird strikes, with investigations underway. The crash is South Korea's deadliest in decades, leaving bereaved families devastated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic air disaster unfolded at South Korea's Muan International Airport, where an airliner crash claimed at least 127 lives. Jeju Air flight 7C2216, en route from Bangkok with 181 people, came to a catastrophic end, belly-landing and bursting into flames upon impact with a wall.

This incident marks the most significant air tragedy for a South Korean airline in nearly three decades, with investigations pointing to bird strikes as a potential cause. Emergency services swiftly responded, extinguishing the blaze and searching for bodies potentially ejected upon impact.

The grief-stricken families gathered at the airport, grappling with the heart-wrenching news. Meanwhile, Jeju Air pledges full cooperation with the investigation, prioritizing support for the bereaved families as they navigate this devastating catastrophe.

