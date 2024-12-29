Tragic Accident at Raipur's Hindustan Coils: Two Crane Operators Perish
Two crane operators at Hindustan Coils Limited in Raipur died after hot slag fell on them. The incident occurred during their night shift. An accidental death report has been filed, and investigations are ongoing. The deceased hailed from Bihar and Janjgir-Champa.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at Hindustan Coils Limited in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where two crane operators lost their lives after being struck by hot slag.
The accident happened late on Saturday night in the industrial unit located under the Dharsiwara police station limits, confirmed a police official.
The victims, Somu Rai (30) and Jitendra Sriwas (32), were conducting their duties on a night shift when molten slag fell from a furnace. Investigations are ongoing, and an accidental death report has been registered.
