Heartbreak in the Skies: A Father's Grief After Deadly Crash

Jeon Je-young can't stop replaying the harrowing footage of a plane carrying his daughter, Mi-sook, among 180 others smashing into a wall at a South Korean airport, before erupting into flames.

Mi-sook tragically perished in what is now the deadliest air accident in South Korea's history. The Jeju Air flight belly-landed and careened off Muan International Airport's runway, igniting a catastrophic blaze.

As authorities announced the names of the deceased, overwhelming grief and anger echoed through the terminal where families awaited their loved ones' arrival. Mi-sook, returning from a festive trip to Bangkok, leaves behind a grieving family.

