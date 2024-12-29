Heartbreak in the Skies: A Father's Grief After Deadly Crash
Jeon Je-young mourns the loss of his daughter, Mi-sook, in South Korea's deadliest air accident. A Jeju Air flight crashed at Muan International Airport, killing 179 people. Only two crew members survived. The tragedy has triggered grief and anger among victims' families.
Jeon Je-young can't stop replaying the harrowing footage of a plane carrying his daughter, Mi-sook, among 180 others smashing into a wall at a South Korean airport, before erupting into flames.
Mi-sook tragically perished in what is now the deadliest air accident in South Korea's history. The Jeju Air flight belly-landed and careened off Muan International Airport's runway, igniting a catastrophic blaze.
As authorities announced the names of the deceased, overwhelming grief and anger echoed through the terminal where families awaited their loved ones' arrival. Mi-sook, returning from a festive trip to Bangkok, leaves behind a grieving family.
