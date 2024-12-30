Left Menu

Heroic Pilots Honored After Tragic Plane Crash

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that a passenger plane that crashed last week was accidentally shot down by Russian air defenses. Despite initial false reports from Russia, the incident resulted in an apology from President Putin. The pilots are hailed as heroes for their actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic plane crash last week has been attributed to accidental shooting by Russian air defenses, according to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The disaster, which claimed 38 lives, saw Russian President Vladimir Putin extend a rare apology after initial reports misled the public about its cause.

The plane, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was reportedly affected by electronic jamming and shot at near Grozny, Russia. Efforts to cover up the correct cause emerged, but Azerbaijani officials demand accountability from Russia. Ultimately, Putin assured a thorough investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances.

The pilots, Captain Igor Kshnyakin and co-pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, sacrificed their lives while saving many passengers, earning accolades as national heroes. Ceremonies in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan honored both crew members and rescuers, as the investigation continues with international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

