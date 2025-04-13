Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Lashes Out at Opposition: In Defence of the Waqf Bill

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has criticized opposition parties for allegedly instigating violence in Assam and West Bengal following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. He accused them of misleading citizens and oppressing vulnerable Hindu communities, while defending the government's stance on protecting Indian Hindus under various legislations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a fierce attack on opposition parties, accusing them of inciting violence in the wake of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Passed recently by Parliament and granted assent by President Droupadi Murmu, the bill has sparked widespread protests, especially in Assam and West Bengal.

Adityanath claims the unrest has been fueled by misinformation and challenges by the opposition. He points to West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where recent violent clashes have resulted in fatalities and a mass exodus. The Chief Minister also highlighted that the opposition fears losing political ground if land occupied under Waqf is reclaimed and used for housing the poor.

In a broader critique, Adityanath accused opposition leaders of historical and ongoing persecution of Hindus both domestically and abroad. Emphasizing the BJP's commitment to protecting Hindu rights under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he reiterated the party's stance on social justice and preserving the legacy of figures like Babasaheb Ambedkar against attempts to glorify divisive historical figures.

