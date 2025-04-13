Axar Patel's Tactical Toss Decision Leads Capitals' Charge Against Mumbai

In a crucial IPL match against the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel made a strategic decision to bowl first after winning the toss. This decision came amidst team changes.

Significantly, Faf du Plessis was ruled out due to an injury, with Abhishek Porel filling the gap for the Delhi-based franchise. MI retained their existing squad lineup, maintaining team consistency.

The Delhi Capitals lineup included Axar Patel as the captain and featured notable players such as Jake Fraser-McGurk and KL Rahul. On the other hand, Mumbai fielded a strong team led by Hardik Pandya, featuring stars like Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult.

(With inputs from agencies.)