South Korea's Aviation Tragedy: A Call for Comprehensive Safety Inspections

In a devastating incident, South Korea's aviation sector faces heavy scrutiny after a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crash led to the death of 179 individuals.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok mandated a comprehensive safety inspection across the country's airline operations, prioritizing victim identification and family support.

Investigators are exploring potential crash causes, including bird strikes and weather conditions, as recovery efforts persist at the crash site.

(With inputs from agencies.)