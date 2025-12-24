Pope Leo Criticizes Illinois Assisted Dying Bill

Pope Leo voiced his disapproval of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's decision to sign a bill permitting medically assisted dying for terminally ill adults.

This marks an unusual political comment from Pope Leo, who typically refrains from local political issues. The law, effective next September, applies to adults with a terminal prognosis of six months or less.

The Catholic Church opposes any form of assisted dying, viewing life as sacred from conception to its natural end. The pope's reaction aligns with these teachings, emphasizing the church's stance on the sanctity of life.

