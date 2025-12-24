Pope Leo Criticizes Illinois Assisted Dying Bill
Pope Leo has expressed disappointment over Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's decision to approve a bill allowing terminally ill adults to end their own lives with medical aid. The pope's comments mark a rare political intervention, aligning with the church's stance against assisted dying measures.
This marks an unusual political comment from Pope Leo, who typically refrains from local political issues. The law, effective next September, applies to adults with a terminal prognosis of six months or less.
The Catholic Church opposes any form of assisted dying, viewing life as sacred from conception to its natural end. The pope's reaction aligns with these teachings, emphasizing the church's stance on the sanctity of life.
