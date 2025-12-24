Libya's prime minister confirms the death of the country's military chief and 4 others in a plane crash in Turkey, reports AP.
PTI | Tripoli | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:56 IST
