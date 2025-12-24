French Parliament's Budget Standoff: Emergency Measures Passed

The French government, led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, passed crucial emergency legislation on Tuesday to maintain governmental operations into the start of 2026. This move comes as a result of the inability of a divided parliament to agree on a full 2026 budget due to contentious discussions surrounding spending cuts and tax increases.

The legislation, adopted unanimously in the lower house and Senate, allows for the rollover of 2025's financial framework, facilitating tax collection and debt issuance. Prime Minister Lecornu emphasized the necessity of the law in a Tuesday evening address, noting that it ensures public services continue from January 1.

Observers, including investors and rating agencies, closely monitor the situation as France's budget deficit remains the highest in the eurozone at 5.4% of national output. With parliament's past struggles leading to government collapses, Lecornu aims to negotiate a comprehensive budget for 2026, targeting a deficit reduction below 5% of GDP.