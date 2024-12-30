Left Menu

South Korea's Air Disaster: Unanswered Questions and National Mourning

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for an emergency safety inspection following a tragic air disaster. A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crash claimed 179 lives at Muan International Airport. Investigations are targeting possible bird strikes and faulty safety systems as the cause.

South Korea is reeling from its worst air disaster as investigators probe the catastrophic crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 at Muan International Airport, which claimed 179 lives. Acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire airline operation system.

The plane, carrying predominantly local holidaymakers returning from Thailand, erupted into flames after belly-landing and sliding off the runway. Among the dead were two surviving crew members, currently under medical care. The transport ministry is considering special inspections of all Boeing 737-800s operated by domestic carriers.

Officials are scrutinizing numerous factors that may have contributed to the disaster, including potential bird strikes and issues with the aircraft's landing gear. Additionally, there's a focus on the role of the runway's localiser antenna. As South Korea leads the investigation, joined by international bodies, the nation mourns and seeks answers.

