South Korea's Air Disaster: Unanswered Questions and National Mourning

South Korea is reeling from its worst air disaster as investigators probe the catastrophic crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 at Muan International Airport, which claimed 179 lives. Acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire airline operation system.

The plane, carrying predominantly local holidaymakers returning from Thailand, erupted into flames after belly-landing and sliding off the runway. Among the dead were two surviving crew members, currently under medical care. The transport ministry is considering special inspections of all Boeing 737-800s operated by domestic carriers.

Officials are scrutinizing numerous factors that may have contributed to the disaster, including potential bird strikes and issues with the aircraft's landing gear. Additionally, there's a focus on the role of the runway's localiser antenna. As South Korea leads the investigation, joined by international bodies, the nation mourns and seeks answers.

