South Korea Approves Independent Probe into Jeju Air Crash

South Korea's parliament has taken a decisive step by passing a bill to initiate an independent investigation into the December 2024 Jeju Air crash, marking the deadliest air disaster in the nation's history. The tragic incident claimed 179 lives.

An 18-member parliamentary panel is set to delve into potential causes ranging from bird strikes and mechanical failures to the plane's collision with an embankment at Muan airport. They will also scrutinize the response of government agencies amid allegations of possible cover-ups during the official inquiry.

The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 tragedy unfolded when the plane attempted a belly-landing, only to overshoot the runway and crash into an embankment, resulting in a devastating fireball. Interim findings have highlighted bird strikes on the aircraft's engines and other regulatory lapses.