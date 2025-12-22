Left Menu

South Korea Approves Independent Probe into Jeju Air Crash

South Korea's parliament has sanctioned an independent investigation into the Jeju Air crash that occurred in December 2024, leading to 179 fatalities. The probe will focus on potential causes, including mechanical failures, bird strikes, and possible cover-ups during the official investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 08:50 IST
South Korea Approves Independent Probe into Jeju Air Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's parliament has taken a decisive step by passing a bill to initiate an independent investigation into the December 2024 Jeju Air crash, marking the deadliest air disaster in the nation's history. The tragic incident claimed 179 lives.

An 18-member parliamentary panel is set to delve into potential causes ranging from bird strikes and mechanical failures to the plane's collision with an embankment at Muan airport. They will also scrutinize the response of government agencies amid allegations of possible cover-ups during the official inquiry.

The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 tragedy unfolded when the plane attempted a belly-landing, only to overshoot the runway and crash into an embankment, resulting in a devastating fireball. Interim findings have highlighted bird strikes on the aircraft's engines and other regulatory lapses.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025