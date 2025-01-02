Left Menu

US Markets Lead the Charge: 2024 Rings in Robust Global Financial Success

The year 2024 witnessed remarkable gains in global financial markets, with the US at the forefront, delivering record-breaking returns. The Indian market saw growth but lagged behind international peers. Asia and Europe showed varied results, reflecting global economic recovery and widespread investor enthusiasm.

The global financial landscape in 2024 was dominated by stellar performances, with the United States leading the charge, Axis Securities reports. While the Indian stock market showed consistent growth, it lagged significantly behind its global counterparts.

The report highlights a strong performance by the Sensex, delivering an 8.9% return, and the Nifty 50 at approximately 9%, both overshadowed by global gains. In contrast, US equity markets soared, with the Dow Jones gaining 14.1%, and the S&P 500 at 25.2%, topping global charts.

Japan's Nikkei showed notable recovery with a 20.4% return, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rebounded by 17.9%. European markets saw moderate gains. India's sectoral indices mostly outperformed, except for Bankex and FMCG, reflecting robust investor sentiment. Overall, 2024 marked significant economic recovery globally, with US markets as top performers.

