Ashok Leyland Drives Forward with December Sales Surge

Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, reported a notable increase in total sales, achieving a 5% rise in December 2024. The company's sales climbed to 16,957 units, compared to 16,154 units in December 2023.

Within the domestic market, sales grew by 4%, amounting to 15,713 units. This growth is largely attributed to a 6% increase in medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales, which reached 10,488 units, up from 9,932 units in the same period last year.

Light commercial vehicle sales, however, remained relatively unchanged at 5,225 units, only slightly higher than the 5,221 units sold the previous December, according to a company statement.

