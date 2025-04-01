Kalpataru Projects Secures Rs 621 Crore Orders in Domestic Market

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured new orders totaling Rs 621 crore within the domestic market.

The substantial contracts have been awarded to the company's buildings & factories (B&F) and railway divisions, according to an official statement.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, remarked that these successful bids are expected to bolster KPIL's order book and market standing in the B&F and railway sectors. Furthermore, he emphasized the company's current fiscal focus on achieving a multifaceted project portfolio, aligning with its strategy to enhance competitiveness and sustain profitable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)