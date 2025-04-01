Left Menu

Kalpataru Projects Secures Rs 621 Crore Orders in Domestic Market

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) announced new orders worth Rs 621 crore from its buildings & factories and railway businesses in India. The orders will enhance KPIL's order book and support its strategy of diversified project growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:54 IST
Kalpataru Projects Secures Rs 621 Crore Orders in Domestic Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured new orders totaling Rs 621 crore within the domestic market.

The substantial contracts have been awarded to the company's buildings & factories (B&F) and railway divisions, according to an official statement.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, remarked that these successful bids are expected to bolster KPIL's order book and market standing in the B&F and railway sectors. Furthermore, he emphasized the company's current fiscal focus on achieving a multifaceted project portfolio, aligning with its strategy to enhance competitiveness and sustain profitable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025