Geo-Enablement Milestone: Student Success Celebrated at MMGEIS Anniversary

The Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty and Esri India launched the Master Mentors Geo-enabling Indian Scholars (MMGEIS) pilot program in August 2024, initially enrolling 1000 students. Following its successful pilot phase, the program has now expanded to include nearly 4000 students from various educational levels.

To mark the first anniversary and success of the program, a felicitation ceremony was held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, attended by students, mentors, and dignitaries. Noteworthy was the transition of some students to advanced levels, mentored by prominent figures like former ISRO Chairman Shri A S Kiran Kumar and other experts in the field.

The MMGEIS program aims to equip students with valuable geospatial skills, fostering a stronger knowledge base in India. Vinit Goenka of the Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty and Agendra Kumar of Esri India expressed pride in the students' achievements and highlighted the program's commitment to nurturing future leaders in the geospatial community.

(With inputs from agencies.)