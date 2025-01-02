Reliance Bets Big on AI: Jamnagar to Lead Global Infrastructure Race

In a landmark declaration, Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, unveiled ambitious plans to establish advanced AI infrastructure in Jamnagar. Over a mere 24-month timeline, the project aims to solidify Jamnagar's stature as a global technological leader, a fitting tribute to the city dubbed as Reliance's prized jewel.

Addressing attendees at the 25th anniversary of the Jamnagar Refinery, Ambani expressed his commitment, alongside Isha and Anant Ambani, to drive growth for Reliance and fortify Jamnagar's innovative edge. "The AI infrastructure endeavor, already underway, positions Jamnagar not just as a national frontrunner but as a significant global player," he stated.

Highlighting the refinery's journey, Akash Ambani reflected on Reliance's unprecedented achievements, including constructing the world's largest refinery against formidable odds 25 years ago. These accomplishments are a testament to the visionary leadership of Dhirubhai Ambani, who transformed Jamnagar into an engineering marvel, despite initial skepticism from industry experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)