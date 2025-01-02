Left Menu

Indian Markets Surge Despite Underlying Economic Concerns

The Indian stock market soared on Thursday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty posting significant gains. Analysts urge caution amid economic challenges, highlighting potential in sectors like IT, pharma, and financials. Investors are advised to watch for growth-indicating policies in the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market rallied to close on a high note Thursday as both benchmark indices registered substantial gains. The Sensex surged by 1,436.30 points to 79,943.71, while the Nifty climbed 445.75 points, closing at 24,188.65. Out of the Nifty 50 companies, 48 saw advancements, underscoring heightened market optimism.

Leading the gains in the Nifty were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, and Shriram Finance, whereas Sun Pharma and Britannia took a dip. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, painted a less rosy economic picture, pointing to stagnant growth indicators and a dip in December's GST collections by 2.97%. Corporate earnings for Q3 may not see a significant uptick, steering investors towards stable sectors such as IT, pharma, and certain financial areas.

Further insights from VLA Ambala, a SEBI-registered research analyst, stressed the importance of medium-term strategies. Significant buying opportunities exist for medium-term investors, particularly in ETFs and index-linked investments, following a 2% intraday rise in Nifty. Despite underperformance in mid-cap stocks, now is considered a strategic time to invest in value stocks. However, challenges remain, particularly in the electronics sector amid calls for tax simplification in the forthcoming Union Budget. Analysts continue to urge a focus on robust sectors amid global economic uncertainties, with keen eyes on the Union Budget 2025-26 for growth-related policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

