Brice Oligui Nguema's Resounding Victory in Gabon's Presidential Election

Brice Oligui Nguema has been confirmed as the winner of Gabon's presidential election held on April 12. Set to begin his term on May 3, Nguema garnered 94.85% of the votes. Previously, he led a coup that ended the Bongo family's 56-year rule and now aims to revitalize Gabon's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Libreville | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:59 IST
  • Gabon

On Friday, Gabon's Constitutional Court declared Brice Oligui Nguema the victorious candidate in the April 12 presidential election, according to official results. The court confirmed that Nguema will be inaugurated on May 3, marking the start of his seven-year term.

Nguema secured a landslide win against seven contenders, amassing 58,074 votes which constituted 94.85% of the total. The political landscape dramatically shifted in August 2023 when Nguema orchestrated a coup that ended the 56-year rule of the Bongo family.

With the transition of power, Nguema has vowed to rejuvenate Gabon's economy by strengthening sectors like agriculture, industry, and tourism, diversifying beyond its traditional reliance on oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

