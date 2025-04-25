Trump Pressures Ukraine on Crimea in Latest Interview

In a recent interview published by Time magazine, former U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Crimea will remain with Russia, a move underscoring pressure on Ukraine to concede territory to end the ongoing conflict.

Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting that he's prolonging the war by resisting negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump noted that Crimea has culturally leaned toward Russia for a long duration, since its seizure under Barack Obama's administration in 2014.

Trump remarked on Russia's historical presence in the region, emphasizing that the situation in Crimea was exacerbated during the Obama era and not under his leadership. The strategic location along the Black Sea remains under dispute, with Russian submarines populating its waters over many years.

(With inputs from agencies.)