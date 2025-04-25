Left Menu

Trump Pressures Ukraine on Crimea in Latest Interview

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump stated that Crimea will remain with Russia, highlighting pressure on Ukraine to concede as the conflict continues. Trump criticized Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for prolonging the war by opposing negotiations with Russia. He recalled Crimea's historical ties with Russia since its 2014 annexation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:56 IST
Trump Pressures Ukraine on Crimea in Latest Interview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent interview published by Time magazine, former U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Crimea will remain with Russia, a move underscoring pressure on Ukraine to concede territory to end the ongoing conflict.

Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting that he's prolonging the war by resisting negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump noted that Crimea has culturally leaned toward Russia for a long duration, since its seizure under Barack Obama's administration in 2014.

Trump remarked on Russia's historical presence in the region, emphasizing that the situation in Crimea was exacerbated during the Obama era and not under his leadership. The strategic location along the Black Sea remains under dispute, with Russian submarines populating its waters over many years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025