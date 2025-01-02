Riding the Winds of Change: U.S. Markets Begin 2025 with Optimism

U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick ahead of the first trading session of 2025, driven by investor confidence in a newly shaped political landscape and projected interest rate reductions. As of 05:23 a.m. ET on Thursday, the Dow E-minis climbed 198 points, or 0.46%, while S&P 500 E-minis rose by 34 points, or 0.57%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis advanced by 160.25 points, or 0.75%.

Investors are buoyed by the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates for the first time in four years, combined with excitement over artificial intelligence potential and optimism about economic and corporate gains from President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming policies. While equity valuations are above long-term averages, they could hold if corporate earnings continue to rise, with S&P 500 profits expected to grow 10.67% in 2025, according to LSEG data.

Focus shifts to economic indicators, with attention on this week's jobless claims and manufacturing data, and the broader labor market report next week. Meanwhile, premarket activity showed Tesla's stock gaining 1.3%, while Meta, Amazon.com, Nvidia, and Broadcom also made gains. SoFi Technologies fell 2.4% after a downgrade from KBW. Traders anticipate lighter volumes this week due to the New Year's holiday.

