Remembering Sreenivasan: A Legend of Malayalam Cinema

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of its legendary actor-director, Sreenivasan, who passed away at age 69. Known as one of the most significant influencers in the industry, his demise has prompted heartfelt tributes from his peers and admirers alike.

Renowned figures such as Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, and actor-politician Kamal Haasan expressed their sorrow, with Rajinikanth recalling Sreenivasan as a classmate and a good friend. Mohanlal, speaking emotionally, highlighted the timeless quality of the characters they created together.

Joining them in remembrance, actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shobana, and Mukesh shared anecdotes and memories of Sreenivasan, celebrating his candid spirit and unwavering dedication to exceptional cinema. Despite his recent health challenges, Sreenivasan's legacy in the world of films remains indelible.

(With inputs from agencies.)