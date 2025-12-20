Left Menu

ND Studios Set for Revival: Transforming into a Cultural Hub

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Department is reviving ND Studios, Karjat, to become a cultural hub with a scriptwriter lab and state-of-the-art facilities. This effort honors late art director Nitin Desai and aims to blend creativity with modern technology, transforming the studio into a global attraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:28 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Department and Film City have announced ambitious plans to revive ND Studios, once overseen by the late Nitin Desai, into a dynamic center of excellence. The site will feature a scriptwriter lab and advanced training modules, alongside modern art post-production facilities.

During a visit on Friday, officials laid out a roadmap, aiming to restore the studio to its former glory and honor Desai's legacy. The revival efforts will bridge the gap between creativity and industry needs by introducing certified training programs and immersive tours to attract international visitors.

Despite undergoing restoration, ND Studios remains active, hosting productions like 'Keshri Veer' and 'KBC.' To mark this transformation, a grand carnival is planned from December 25 to 31, inviting the public to witness its rebirth as a major cultural entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

