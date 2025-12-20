ND Studios Set for Revival: Transforming into a Cultural Hub

The Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Department and Film City have announced ambitious plans to revive ND Studios, once overseen by the late Nitin Desai, into a dynamic center of excellence. The site will feature a scriptwriter lab and advanced training modules, alongside modern art post-production facilities.

During a visit on Friday, officials laid out a roadmap, aiming to restore the studio to its former glory and honor Desai's legacy. The revival efforts will bridge the gap between creativity and industry needs by introducing certified training programs and immersive tours to attract international visitors.

Despite undergoing restoration, ND Studios remains active, hosting productions like 'Keshri Veer' and 'KBC.' To mark this transformation, a grand carnival is planned from December 25 to 31, inviting the public to witness its rebirth as a major cultural entity.

