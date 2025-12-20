Heroes of the Highway: Local Youths Save Lives Amid Expressway Inferno

Amidst chaos on a fog-laden Yamuna Expressway, two young men from Mathura, Yogesh Sikarwar and Bhura, emerged as heroes. A tragic accident involving multiple vehicles led to a horrific inferno, resulting in 19 fatalities and injuring over 50 commuters.

Before dawn, a loud explosion alerted the two, who were jogging nearby. Their swift action, removing nearly a hundred injured passengers from burning wrecks, significantly mitigated the devastation.

Local police commend these brave youths, who will be honored with the Samaritan Citizen Award at the Republic Day event. Suggestions for further accolades at the national level have been forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)