Left Menu

Heroes of the Highway: Local Youths Save Lives Amid Expressway Inferno

Two youths from Mathura, Yogesh Sikarwar and Bhura, will receive the Samaritan Citizen Award for rescuing nearly 100 injured individuals from a deadly road accident on the Yamuna Expressway. The incident, exacerbated by dense fog, resulted in 19 fatalities. The youths took decisive action before official teams arrived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:30 IST
Heroes of the Highway: Local Youths Save Lives Amid Expressway Inferno
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst chaos on a fog-laden Yamuna Expressway, two young men from Mathura, Yogesh Sikarwar and Bhura, emerged as heroes. A tragic accident involving multiple vehicles led to a horrific inferno, resulting in 19 fatalities and injuring over 50 commuters.

Before dawn, a loud explosion alerted the two, who were jogging nearby. Their swift action, removing nearly a hundred injured passengers from burning wrecks, significantly mitigated the devastation.

Local police commend these brave youths, who will be honored with the Samaritan Citizen Award at the Republic Day event. Suggestions for further accolades at the national level have been forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025