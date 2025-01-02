Chinese EVs Power Ahead in Norway's Market

Chinese electric cars have taken a significant leap in Norway, now representing close to 10% of the country's new car sales, according to the latest data released by the road federation OFV.

Norway, ahead in the global shift to electric vehicles, contrasts sharply with the European Union and the United States by not imposing tariffs on Chinese EV imports. While Brussels and Washington criticize alleged unfair Chinese subsidies, leading to higher tariffs, Norway remains unaffected due to its non-EU status.

Despite skepticism about the adoption of unfamiliar brands, Chinese manufacturers like MG, BYD, and XPeng have expanded their market share from 4.1% in 2021 to 8.8% in recent years. This surge is particularly noteworthy as Europe and the U.S. increase their protective measures against Chinese imports starting November 2024 and beyond.

